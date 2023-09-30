DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zenegeist and Congee Sounds Present: Canton Disco

The George Tavern
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An evening of Canton-influenced dance music, from the 80’s electro disco to the gems from the 2023 Bass/Trap scene in Hong Kong.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Zenegeist and Congee Sounds

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.