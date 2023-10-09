DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ta Ta to my Tatas

Purgatory
Mon, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Your favorite Storytellers are proud to announce a night celebrating queer & trans community. Join us for a stacked bill of queer comics, poets, and musicians performing to raise money for LJ's top surgery! Flash tattoos and photobooth before the show, the Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

