DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nastia

The Chocolate Factory
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nastia’s talent as a DJ has propelled her to the forefront of the techno world. She has experienced virtually every aspect of the industry, having worked as a dancer, promoter, producer and ultimately the occupation she feels most strongly about, being a D Read more

Presented by Quo Vadis, Dance.Here.Now., Nervous Records

Lineup

Nastia

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.