Gal Pals: Brighton

Komedia
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
From £5.50

About

It's our birthday! 🎈 Come party in our queer heavenly utopia as we celebrate 8 years of Gal Pals! 🎈

Gal Pals is a queer dance party for women, trans and non-binary people, playing the best in female-fronted pop, hip-hop, r&b and queer bangers! 💖

Presented by Gal Pals.

Lineup

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
400 capacity

