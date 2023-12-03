Top track

Mason Collective & Bipolar Sunshine - People In Love (Extended Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mason Collective (support by Nathan Leong and Fireware)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sun, 3 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $40.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mason Collective & Bipolar Sunshine - People In Love (Extended Mix)
Got a code?

About

On Sunday, December 3rd, Förest Döwn Under presents MASON COLLECTIVE support by Nathan Leong, Eddie Deville and Fireware at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All Bar Reservations Must Arrive Before...

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Förest Döwn Under.

Lineup

Mason Collective, Nathan Leong

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.