Donovan Haffner

Notting Hill Arts Club
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

'Donovan Haffner, an alto saxophonist, is currently pursuing a BMus degree in Jazz at the Royal Academy of Music. He has had the opportunity to collaborate with notable musicians, including Shane Forbes and Jay Phelps. He also toured around Italy with Mose Read more

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Lineup

Donovan Haffner

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

