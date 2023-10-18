DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
'Donovan Haffner, an alto saxophonist, is currently pursuing a BMus degree in Jazz at the Royal Academy of Music. He has had the opportunity to collaborate with notable musicians, including Shane Forbes and Jay Phelps. He also toured around Italy with Mose
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.