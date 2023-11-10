DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Color Brown plus Melissa Ocasio

The Stowaway
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ruben Borrero, also known as The Color Brown, is a musician from Puerto Rico who currently resides between Los Angeles and Chicago. He began his career in 2011 by releasing multiple singles, as well as his first EP "Vuelo 395" in 2015 on Soundcloud, and co Read more

Presented by The Stowaway

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

