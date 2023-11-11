Top track

Dar Disku - Ya Mahmud

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dar Disku [all night long]

Night Tales
Sat, 11 Nov, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dar Disku - Ya Mahmud
Got a code?

About

From Bahrain to London - Dar Disku have been championing the sounds of the Middle East, Asia and Beyond since 2019. From learning about the microtonal arrangements in Farsi music, south Indian polyrhythms & 1970s punk rock and psychedelia movements in Egyp Read more

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Dar Disku

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.