A Fundraiser for New Farms for New Americans

Pitchfork Farm
Sun, 1 Oct, 2:00 pm
From $18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pitchfork Farm Fest - A Fundraiser for New Farms for New Americans
@ Pitchfork Farm at the Intervale - Burlington, VT

Sunday October 1st, 2023
2PM - 6PM
ALL AGES
$15 - $30 Suggested Donation

A Community Thank You from PFF and Fundraiser for New F

Presented by Pitchfork Farm + Friends.

Pitchfork Farm

282 Intervale Road, Burlington, Vermont 05401, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

