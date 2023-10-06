Top track

Rockish Night: Ready, Set, Fall! + If I Die Today

sPAZIO211
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ready, Set, Fall! - Skyscrapers
About

BACK TO ROCKISH⚡️ Torna l’unico evento di Torino che porta ogni mese sul palco di sPAZIO211 i progetti più interessanti del rock alternativo made in Italy!

Per inaugurare in grande stile la nuova stagione abbiamo chiamato due icone del metalcore / hardcor Read more

sPAZIO211, Pan Music

Lineup

If I Die Today, Ready, Set, Fall!

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

