DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Friends & Disco: Day Gala

JuneShine Ranch
Sat, 21 Oct, 3:00 pm
PartySan Diego
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to Day Gala; Enjoy JuneShine beverages and house music all day long from the minds of Friends & Disco.

Friends & Disco will have an epic all day takeover at the JuneShine headquarters with special guests and vendors. Free RSVP will be available un Read more

Presented by Friends & Disco.

Venue

JuneShine Ranch

10051 Old Grove Road, San Diego, California 92131, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.