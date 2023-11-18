DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A collaboration of left-field electronics from esteemed DJ and Lumière Noire label head Chloé, alongside Ben Shemie of beloved Montreal art rockers Suuns.
Released via Permanent Vacation in April, High Season’s debut album consists of reactions, collision
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.