High Season (Chloé and Ben Shemie)

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A collaboration of left-field electronics from esteemed DJ and Lumière Noire label head Chloé, alongside Ben Shemie of beloved Montreal art rockers Suuns.

Released via Permanent Vacation in April, High Season’s debut album consists of reactions, collision Read more

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

High Season, Chloé, Ben Shemie

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
