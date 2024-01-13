DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emergency Break: 1 Year Anniversary Show

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 am
GigsLondon
£8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Catch Emergency Break at their one-year anniversary show in support of War Child UK! This is not a show you want to miss so grab your tickets before they're gone!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Hot Vox.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

