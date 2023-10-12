Top track

J Hus - Who Told You (feat. Drake)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afrobrunch Madrid Edition

Autocine Madrid Fever
Thu, 12 Oct, 1:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

J Hus - Who Told You (feat. Drake)
Got a code?

About

🚨AFROBRUNCH MADRID EDITION 🚀

🇬🇶 DÍA DE LA INDEPENDENCIA DE GUINEA ECUATORIAL ☀️

📍 @autocinemadridcesurfp

🗓️ “FESTIVO” JUERNES 12 OCTUBRE 🥳

🕑 13:00 - 19:00 🕖

🎶 LINE UP 💥

😎 @djjavs90

⭐️ @djennyofficial

😈 @kev__gs

👽 @djpapercutsuk

☄️SP Read more

Powered by AFROBRUNCH.

Venue

Autocine Madrid Fever

Calle Isla De Java, 28034 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.