Top track

Mad Professor & Prince Fatty - Idi Amin Dub

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mad Professor: A Night Of Dub Vibra­tions

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMargate
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mad Professor & Prince Fatty - Idi Amin Dub
Got a code?

About

One of the pio­neers of the Dub move­ment, and one of the first engi­neers to bring the dig­i­tal ele­ment of Dub to the fore­front of the scene, Mad Pro­fes­sor brings his genre-defin­ing sound to Faith In Strangers on the 16th March. Known as a ​‘dis­ci­ Read more

Presented by Faith In Strangers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mad Professor

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.