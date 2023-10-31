DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us on the #1 Haunted Cruise in Manhattan, right on Halloween Night!
Join us for an unforgettable Halloween on the mystical waters of Manhattan, where an eerie ambiance sets the stage for a hauntingly good time.
As the sun sets and darkness envelops
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.