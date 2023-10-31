DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween Party NYC | Haunted Cruise October 31st

Pier 36
Tue, 31 Oct, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
From $39.09
About

Join us on the #1 Haunted Cruise in Manhattan, right on Halloween Night!

Join us for an unforgettable Halloween on the mystical waters of Manhattan, where an eerie ambiance sets the stage for a hauntingly good time.

As the sun sets and darkness envelops

Presented by iBoatNYC.
Lineup

Venue

Pier 36

299 South Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

