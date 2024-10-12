Top track

THE KING BLUES

The Underworld
Sat, 12 Oct 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.28

About

The King Blues return to their spiritual home of Camden for their Weekend Warrior Tour, joined by brat-pop viral sensation So Good. Expect a full headline set of old classics.

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by The King Blues.

Lineup

So Good, The King Blues

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE

Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

