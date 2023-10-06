DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Midnights (A Taylor Swift Dance Party)

DROM
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
'Midnights' - Our Taylor Swift Dance Party - Is back in NYC

J﻿oin us for a the party of your wildest dreams, as we take a night to celebrate the music of Tay Tay.

D﻿J Alex Jay will be helping you shake it off as she throws down all of Taylor's danciest c Read more

Presented by GBH Events.
DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

