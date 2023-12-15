DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signature Brew Presents
King Kurt's Christmas Piss up in a Brewery! Psychobilly rockers and wreckers unite for a night of beers and cheers as we celebrate the festive season right..
Featuring live music from
The LEGENDARY King Kurt
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.