King Kurt presents Christmas Piss up in a Brewery

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew Presents

King Kurt's Christmas Piss up in a Brewery! Psychobilly rockers and wreckers unite for a night of beers and cheers as we celebrate the festive season right..

Featuring live music from

The LEGENDARY King Kurt

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

King Kurt, The Surfin' Wombatz, Deathcaps

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

