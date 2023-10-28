DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Booka Shade Live

Primary Night Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Lively 🌙 A live electronic experience shared in an intimate venue.

Berlin-based duo Booka Shade (Walter Merziger and Arno Kammermeier) have carved out a reputation as one of the most celebrated electronic acts to come out of Europe over the past two deca...

Presented by Auris.

Lineup

Booka Shade

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.