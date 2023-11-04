DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Funky Sole

El Cid
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LA's premiere 60s to now funk sounds from all around dance party! $5 before 10:30 $10 after

This is a 21+ event

Funky Sole
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Miles Tackett

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.