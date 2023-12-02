DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Wet Kojak, Savak

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New Wet Kojak plays a rare one off reunion show at Saint Vitus twenty years in the making, joined by SAVAK

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

New Wet Kojak, SAVAK

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

