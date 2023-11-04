Top track

Adult DVD + The Meat Sweaters + Gloop Unit

Two Palms
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PERMANENT CREEPS PRESENT:

TWO PALMS OPENING PARTIES

ADULT DVD

THE MEAT SWEATERS

GLOOP UNIT

PLUS PERMANENT CREEPS DJ'S // GUEST DJ'S UNTIL CLOSE

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Permanent Creeps

Lineup

Adult DVD, The Meat Sweaters, Gloop Unit

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

