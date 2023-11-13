DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joint project of acclaimed American sound artist Jamal Moss (Hieroglyphic Being) and Polish saxophonist/producer/composer Jerzy Mączyński, this is a London premiere of the album ‘Tune in: Universal Harmonies and Frequenciesʼ as part of the EFG London Jazz...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.