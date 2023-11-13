Top track

UHF, Hieroglyphic Being & Jerzy Mączyński - Tune IN

Hieroglyphic Being & Jerzy Mączyński UHF

MOTH Club
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joint project of acclaimed American sound artist Jamal Moss (Hieroglyphic Being) and Polish saxophonist/producer/composer Jerzy Mączyński, this is a London premiere of the album ‘Tune in: Universal Harmonies and Frequenciesʼ as part of the EFG London Jazz...

Presented by B Side Events and Polish Cultural Institute.

Lineup

Hieroglyphic Being, Jerzy Mączyński

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity

