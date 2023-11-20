DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Air-dry Clay Workshop

The Beck & Call
Mon, 20 Nov, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Beck & Call Autumn/Winter Workshops

Air-dry Clay Workshop with Creative Nenna

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Beck & Call.

Venue

The Beck & Call

Stainbeck Rd, Leeds LS7 2NP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.