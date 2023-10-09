DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IMMORAL TALES

The George Tavern
Mon, 9 Oct, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5
About

Walerian Borowczyk presents a history of sexual taboos, comprising four stories around unmentionable practices such as incest, bloodlust and bestiality that recur throughout history. Featuring historic characters such as Lucrezia Borgia and Erzsébet Báthor Read more

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

