Tinlicker

Troxy
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

tbc

This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

If it is your first time buying accessible tickets at Troxy, please email accesstickets@troxy.co.uk with a copy of your proof of eligibility. We accept PIP letters, Nimbus cards, Blue Badge, Doctor notes Read more

Presented by Free From Sleep Presents.

Lineup

Tinlicker

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

