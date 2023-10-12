Top track

Gingsu/ Gold Stars For Everyone/ Healturn/ Sans Patrie

Brooklyn Music Kitchen
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33

About

Gingsu / Gold Stars For Everyone / Healturn / Sans Patrie

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Brooklyn Music Kitchen.

Lineup

1
Healturn, Sans Patrie, Gingsu and 1 more

Venue

Brooklyn Music Kitchen

177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

