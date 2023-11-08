Top track

Ana Frango Elétrico - Tem Certeza?

Ana Frango Eletrico

Whereelse?
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
About

A pioneering, dynamic, key figure in Brazilian music’s new wave, Ana Frango Elétrico presents the single that introduces their third album, Me Chama De Gato Que Eu Sou Sua / Call Me They That I’m Yours, to be released October 20th in a partnership between Read more

Presented by Awkwardness Happening
Lineup

Ana Frango Elétrico

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

