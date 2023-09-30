Top track

Ram Pam Pam Reggaeton Party

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €10.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La plus grosse soirée 100% Reggaeton | Latino | Hiphop de Paris
Le meilleur des sons actuels & des classiques de 23h30 à 05h30

RAM PAM PAM enfile ton style le plus piquant, prépare ton meilleur Twerk, et viens faire trembler le Dancefloor du Yoyo avec l Read more

Présenté par Noctambuzz.

Lineup

DJ El Dany, Vace

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

