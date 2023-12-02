Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nolly Brunch Day Party EP. 9

The Rainbow Pub
Sat, 2 Dec, 5:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys
Got a code?

About

Our FINAL Nolly Brunch Of 2023! What A Year We've Had! If you're into Afrobeats + Amapiano then lets rock!

  • Resident & Guest DJ's!
  • ADDRESS: Rainbow Pub, Digbeth, B12 0LD
  • Doors Close - 7.30 SHARP
  • Food will be served throughout the event.

This is an Read more

Presented by Nolly Brunch.

Lineup

DJ Buxley , Joe the Show, DJ Ay

Venue

The Rainbow Pub

The Rainbow, 160 High St, Deritend, Birmingham B12 0LD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.