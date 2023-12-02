DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jimmy Evans Live Spotify Sessions

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 2 Dec, 12:00 pm
GigsNottingham
Free
About

In 2020, Jimmy Evans released his debut single 'My Love.' Over the course of the past three years, he has dedicated his time to crafting a collection of new songs. This upcoming event will be a live recording session, and the music will be available for st Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Jimmy Evans

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
Event ends4:00 pm
150 capacity

