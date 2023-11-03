Top track

Overrated - Live

Ivo Dimchev live

Kursaal Santa Lucia
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€11.50

About

Evento di apertura BiGDream – Bari International Gender festival 2023

Coreografo, artista visivo, cantautore, attivista e performer bulgaro, Ivo Dimchev è noto sulla scena internazionale per le sue performance irriverenti. Capace di muoversi con disinvolt Read more

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Lineup

Ivo Dimchev

Venue

Kursaal Santa Lucia

Largo Adua 5, 70121 Bari Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

