DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Evento di apertura BiGDream – Bari International Gender festival 2023
Coreografo, artista visivo, cantautore, attivista e performer bulgaro, Ivo Dimchev è noto sulla scena internazionale per le sue performance irriverenti. Capace di muoversi con disinvolt
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.