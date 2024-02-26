Top track

Raffaella - Live, RAFF, LIVE!

Songbyrd
Mon, 26 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Raffaella's debut project LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (co-written and produced by Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus), the New York City-bred singer/songwriter confronts and contorts the liminal space between adolescence and adulthood, creating a world with as much novel Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Raffaella

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

