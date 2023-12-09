Top track

Hail and Kill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Genus Ordinis Dei "The Beginning" - Release Party

Slaughter Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hail and Kill
Got a code?

About

THE BEGINNING 🩸 RELEASE PARTY: Il più imponente, epico e memorabile show dei Genus Ordinis Dei

🎁 Solo per queste prevendite: in regalo il poster “The Beginning “ firmato e numerato in LIMITED EDITION (ritiralo allo stand del merch durante la serata)

🔥 Read more

Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Lineup

1
Loudblood, Ordalia, Huranova and 1 more

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.