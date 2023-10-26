DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AC Slater Presents: Night Bass

Sound Nightclub
Thu, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AC Slater Presents: Night Bass ft. Special Guests

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Sound Nightclub.

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

