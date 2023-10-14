DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tonight's Vibe: Marley

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£5
About

We proudly welcome selector, radio host & producer Marley to the decks for her Ninety One debut, following a special live show with Amber-Simone. Join us for a boogie through different genres from neo-soul and hip-hop to soulful house.

ABOUT MARLEY

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Lineup

Marley

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

