Ella Clayton // Clara Pople

Next Door Records
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ella Clayton - Only Bodies
About

Hailing from London, Ella Clayton is a songwriter and musician, who’s storytelling ability and breathtaking voice cast powerful spells over each audience she encounters.

After living in Brighton and Berlin, honing her craft as a street musician, Ella retu Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Ella Clayton, Clara Pople

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

