Friday the 13th Fest!

1st Street Billiards
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
gravitybookingspresents.com

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Gravity Bookings.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

1st Street Billiards

1906 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

