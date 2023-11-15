Top track

Vipertime + Knats - EFG London Jazz Festival

Off The Cuff
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“That was Vipertime. I wouldn't mind hanging out somewhere where that was going on. I guess I'd have to go to Leeds" - Iggy Pop

Aggro-jazz four-piece Vipertime explore the borders of modal jazz, post-punk, dub and afrobeat to create a sound that is simult Read more

Take Care presents - as part of EFG London Jazz Festival

Lineup

Vipertime, Knats

Venue

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

