La Bringue : Halloween Party Bordeaux

Society
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€13

About

T'es prête à fêter Halloween avec La Bringue cette année ? Pour l'occasion on a fait les choses en grand : un giga Halloween PROJET X GIRLS ONLYYYYYY.

Imagine : plus de 700 filles réunies dans leur meilleur déguisement, une piscine intérieure, du bon son, Read more

Présenté par La Bringue.

Lineup

Venue

Society

19 Quai De Bacalan, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

