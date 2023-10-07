Top track

FÜNDAY with Matthias Tanzmann

The Bassement Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FÜNDAY presents Matthias Tanzmann

La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta la 18:00h.

Reservado el derecho de admisión.

......

General admission tickets includes access with a drink until 18:00h.

The organization reserves the right of admissio Read more

Organizado por The Bassement + FÜNDAY

Lineup

Matthias Tanzmann

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

