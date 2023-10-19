DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

1-800-HOT-DUCK Video Night

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$12.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An evening of decrepit media especially curated for HALLOWEEN from the never-ending archive of the notorious 1-800-HOT-DUCK!

The vast found footage library is culled from the depths of the internet, abandoned youtube channels, strange downloads on the dar Read more

Presented by Video
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.