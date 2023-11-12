Top track

GEL - XOXO

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gel at Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 30.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GEL - XOXO
Got a code?

About

GEL return to Toronto, with Initiate, Glare & Fraud for a night HC.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

1
GEL, Initiate, Glare and 1 more

Venue

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.