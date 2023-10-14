DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Camp Presents: Studio 54 Disco Divas

Sheaf St.
Sat, 14 Oct, 5:00 pm
ComedyLeeds
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

⚠️⚠️⚠️CALLING ALL CAMP DIVAS…. WE’RE BAAAAACK!!! ⚠️⚠️⚠️

So excited to announce that CAMP will be having its first post-Chow Down (😢) with a special pop up event at SHEAF STREET! 💥

🪩 Sue Presents… CAMP: Disco Divas! 🪩

A glimmering and campy revisit t Read more

Presented by Sheaf St.

Venue

Sheaf St.

3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.