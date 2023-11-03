DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luxury Skin, Eliana Glass

Sleepwalk
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Helmed by singer/songwriter Juliet E. Gordon, Luxury Skin explores a diverse array of influences from Debussy to Phillip Glass operas to Nick Cave, creating a unique sonic backdrop with jagged guitar, lush strings and crushing beats behind Gorgon’s impress Read more

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

