DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A big big new name in deep house, SOMMA plays Phonox for the first time this December.
Supported by the likes of Keinemusik, Adriatque, Black Coffee and more, plus a cataologue of music that spasn 300 million streams on Spotify alone, it’s safe to say he’
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.