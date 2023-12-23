DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SOMMA

Phonox
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A big big new name in deep house, SOMMA plays Phonox for the first time this December.

Supported by the likes of Keinemusik, Adriatque, Black Coffee and more, plus a cataologue of music that spasn 300 million streams on Spotify alone, it’s safe to say he’ Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

SOMMA

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.