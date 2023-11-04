DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girls Night Out with Flat and the Curves

Between The Bridges
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £14
About

As seen on the BBC, the award-winning comedy act brings you their Edinburgh Fringe 2023 smash hit. In this riotous hour, the powerhouse comedy group brings you songs for the huns; They'll chat inflatable dicks, hen-do black-outs, and finger banging...no su Read more

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
