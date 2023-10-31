Top track

Vizionn - Dance & Groove

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HalloKREAM ft. Vizionn

Sala On
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vizionn - Dance & Groove
Got a code?

About

Ha llegado la hora de nuestro ritual para la Noche de Brujas.

Desde Francia llega por PRIMERA VEZ A ESPAÑA, Vizionn <3

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por KREAM.

Lineup

Vizionn

Venue

Sala On

C. Industrias, 33, 28923, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.