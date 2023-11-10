DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On 10th November, one of our favourite new artists, Kia, brings her label Animalia to Pickle for its first ever UK showcase. Kia invites UK techno connoisseur and Ilian Tape & Livity Sound artist, Forest Drive West; and special deep trance & techno DJ Sybi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.